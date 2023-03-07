Paint Trailer: Owen Wilson Paints Some Cheerful Little Trees

While "Paint" doesn't seem to be pulling completely from Bob Ross's life (it mentions Uber, for example, and Ross died in 1995), it still features some familiar and endearing visuals that will surely remind viewers of the man who hosted the low-key painting show "The Joy of Painting" for 31 seasons on PBS. Not only do the inter-title cards have the yellow, retro font associated with the artist's merch, but Owen Wilson also dons the jeans and light blue button-up shirt the late artist was known for.

The real Ross's legacy, especially when it comes to his image appearing posthumously, has been complicated by claims made in the 2021 Netflix documentary "Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed." As The New Yorker points out, the documentary outlines allegations that Ross's business partners, Annette and Walt Kowalski, have profited off his image and name in ways that the late painter may not have wanted. The documentary also includes claims against the Kowalskis from Ross's son Steve, who lost a lawsuit against Bob Ross, Inc (which is run by the Kowalski family) in 2019.

It doesn't look like Carl Nargle will go through the same estate issues in "Paint," but the film still looks like a charmer. You can watch "Paint" in theaters beginning on April 7, 2023.