Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer: Fire-Breathing Dragons & Talking Corpses
All the best "Dungeons & Dragons" campaigns begin the same way: an unlikely band of heroes, a seemingly-simple mission, and a series of events so unfortunate that the characters quickly realize they're in the midst of an epic adventure where all hell could break lose at any given moment. That same construct — which has inspired Dungeon Masters everywhere — also serves as the basis for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," Paramount's upcoming fantasy epic. The beloved role-playing game has come to life, and the result looks like a ton of fun.
The film follows a ragtag group of adventurers who undertake a heist to retrieve a lost relic. Just as promised, their mission goes terribly wrong, putting them in the line of dragon fire and unleashing the rage of a powerful source of evil. Have I mentioned that Hugh Grant plays the villain? His name is Forge Fitzwilliam, because alliteration is always a win. As for the five heroes facing him, get ready to meet a capable team of adventurers who definitely won't screw anything up: Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine), Holga the barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), Xenk the Paladin (Regé-Jean Page), Simon the Sorcerer (Justice Smith), and Doric the Tiefling druid (Sophia Lillis).
"Honor Among Thieves" hails from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, co-directors of 2018's hilarious "Game Night" and writers of "Spider-Man: Homecoming." You can tell that they're truly fans of "D&D" because the newest trailer includes all the staples of the game: wasted spell slots, portal mishaps, epic battles, and the entire team making fun of the Bard for being useless.
Watch the Honor Among Thieves trailer
After nearly a decade of "Game of Thrones" ruling the world, fantasy continues to be all he rage. Between "The Witcher," "Rings of Power," and "House of the Dragon," every major streaming service has at least one entry in the race to be the biggest new fantasy epic. But what they all share in common is their serious, grimdark tone, with worlds that don't pull any punches. But if you're looking to scratch that fantasy itch without being totally overwhelmed by death, tragedy, and misfortune, then "Honor Among Thieves" is exactly the title you're looking for.
Sure, the trailer shows the rag-tag team of thieves in perilous danger at every turn — according to Edgin, they're facing "the greatest evil the world has ever known" — but there's still a zany, extremely unserious vibe to all of these trailers. Plus, Chris Pine has previously said that the film is a "heartfelt adventure" that doesn't lean too hard into the snark. The skeleton interaction (aka the best gag in the trailer) certainly paints a promising portrait of what the film has in store. If burning their five questions is any indication of how competent this group will be, then the audience is bound to have fun.
"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is set to be released in theaters on March 31, 2023.
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.