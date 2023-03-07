Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer: Fire-Breathing Dragons & Talking Corpses

All the best "Dungeons & Dragons" campaigns begin the same way: an unlikely band of heroes, a seemingly-simple mission, and a series of events so unfortunate that the characters quickly realize they're in the midst of an epic adventure where all hell could break lose at any given moment. That same construct — which has inspired Dungeon Masters everywhere — also serves as the basis for "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," Paramount's upcoming fantasy epic. The beloved role-playing game has come to life, and the result looks like a ton of fun.

The film follows a ragtag group of adventurers who undertake a heist to retrieve a lost relic. Just as promised, their mission goes terribly wrong, putting them in the line of dragon fire and unleashing the rage of a powerful source of evil. Have I mentioned that Hugh Grant plays the villain? His name is ​​Forge Fitzwilliam, because alliteration is always a win. As for the five heroes facing him, get ready to meet a capable team of adventurers who definitely won't screw anything up: Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine), Holga the barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), Xenk the Paladin (Regé-Jean Page), Simon the Sorcerer (Justice Smith), and Doric the Tiefling druid (Sophia Lillis).

"Honor Among Thieves" hails from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, co-directors of 2018's hilarious "Game Night" and writers of "Spider-Man: Homecoming." You can tell that they're truly fans of "D&D" because the newest trailer includes all the staples of the game: wasted spell slots, portal mishaps, epic battles, and the entire team making fun of the Bard for being useless.