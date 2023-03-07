The Last Of Us Actor Troy Baker Breaks Down David And James' Relationship

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 1, episode 8 "When We Are in Need."

Fans of the Naughty Dog video game on which HBO's "The Last of Us" is based may have detected a familiar voice this week in the penultimate episode of season 1. That's because Troy Baker, who showed up onscreen as James — the second-in-command of the cannibalistic cult leader, David (Scott Shepherd) — plays Pedro Pascal's character, Joel, in the first game and its sequel.

A key moment for James comes when he and the rest of the hunting party, save for David, catch up with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in episode 8. David has ordered that she be taken alive, but James is ready to go against orders — pulling the trigger on Ellie at point-blank range — before David shows up at the last moment. While James' outward motivation for attempting to kill Ellie is just that he doesn't want another mouth to feed, the real reason may boil down to simple jealousy, since David has a creepy attraction to Ellie and James can sense he's about to be replaced.

Incidentally, Baker also serves as the host of HBO Max's official "The Last of Us" podcast, and on this week's episode, he broke down the psychology behind James and his attempt on Ellie's life: