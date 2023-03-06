The Last Of Us Creator Explains David's Creepy Attraction To Ellie

This post contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" episode 8.

The latest episode of "The Last of Us" introduced us to David (Scott Shepherd), a religious leader of a mysterious settlement near where Ellie and Joel are hiding out. The guy seems kind of cool in the beginning, but every scene reveals him to be worse and worse, to the point where nobody can complain when Ellie smashes in his head with a hatchet a couple dozen times.

It's with his relationship with Ellie that David's at his most interesting (and most unsettling), which is why it's no surprise to hear the show's co-creator, Craig Mazin, talk in-depth about it on the recent official podcast for the series. He discussed David's first interaction with Ellie, where's he surprisingly calm despite having a gun pointed in his face: "[Ellie]'s doing the best she can to be tough and scary. And what I love is that Scott Shepherd, as David, sees right through it and doesn't take advantage of it."

But as becomes clear as the episode progresses, David doesn't just react calmly because he sees through Ellie's threats. "[Co-creator] Neil [Druckmann] and I talked a lot ... about when a certain concept begins to form in David's mind," Mazin explained. "And the concept is, 'I want her.' ... David's interest in Ellie is not merely paternal."

It's easy to miss in the first half of the episode, but with David's talk of having had a "violent heart" even prior to the cordyceps outbreak, to his talk about once being a schoolteacher of kids around Ellie's age, to his disturbing, creepy behavior towards the fatherless girl in his community, it becomes increasingly clear that David's not just a cannibal: He's a pedophile, and Ellie is his newest target.