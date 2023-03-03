Ant-Man 3's Writer Knows How Nova Should Debut In The MCU

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" scribe Jeff Loveness may have brought his experience in creating whacky science-fiction tales due to his time as a writer on "Rick and Morty," but his intimate knowledge of Marvel Comics stems directly from the superhero books he worked on. Loveness has written for both Marvel and DC, as well as for the independent publisher Boom! Studios, covering "Shazam!," "Spider-Man," and "Nova." The latter is near and dear to Loveness' heart, so it's no surprise that the writer has a few ideas about how the character can translate to the screen.

The Nova Corps, an intergalactic police force that's a staple of the cosmic side of Marvel, has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the rulers of Xandar and enemies of the Kree. In its first and only actual appearance, the Corps arrested the Guardians of the Galaxy, then had to rely on them to save Xandar from Ronan the Accuser. Even though the Guardians saved the day, "Avengers: Infinity War" mentions that Thanos later annihilated Xandar and the Nova Corps in order to reach the Power Stone. However, the comics' singular character known as Nova is different than the Nova Corps group and has so far not appeared in the MCU.