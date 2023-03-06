Shazam! Fury Of The Gods: Adult Shazamily On The Lair And Their Kid Counterparts [Exclusive Interview]

As you know, the Shazamily is a group of foster kids who change into adult forms and gain superpowers when they yell the word, "Shazam!" They're led by Billy Batson (played by Zachary Levi and Asher Angel). Each character is played by both a younger and older actor, aside from Grace Caroline Currey, who plays both. I asked the older actors how they picked up on the mannerisms of their younger selves. Cotrona explained they all hung out together, with Butler adding that he did most of that groundwork in the first movie, even hanging out at lunch with Ian Chen's entire family. Of course, Cotrona said that just observing Jovan Armand wasn't enough because he's so unlike Pedro. He explained, "Our character is shy. [Armand]'s not shy. He's very funny, very charismatic ... so for me, it was more like mannerisms, physicality. How do you sit when you think nobody's looking?"

Brody joked that he and Jack Dylan Grazer got bunk beds but added, "I love Jack. I'm still getting to know him. I learned more from watching him in the movie than I did necessarily time shadowing, hanging with him on set because, by the very nature of it, we're never in the same scene together."

Good said of Faithe Herman:

"Mainly, the biggest thing for me, starting with the first one, was just really watching Faithe, being on set and watching her mannerisms and watching how soft spoken she is and just how she moves and all that stuff. That only continued now with her a few years later, and the character's a little bit older and seeing how she's grown and changed in her way. So it really was just about observing and then trying to recreate that in these particular circumstances."

There is an adorable scene where the adult Darla picks up a kitten from a car that she's keeping from falling off of a bridge, completely embodying a little kid. Good told me that she has a baby kitten at home, a hairless cat she named Bam Bam.

After a recent press screening, director David F. Sandberg explained he had to pause production every time they did the changeover from young Mary to adult Mary, because while other actors could just step in and replace their counterparts, Grace Caroline Currey had to do a costume change and switch up her hair and makeup. Currey explained that the direction she received in those moments was, "Go as fast as you can, run off-set, and try not to keep everyone waiting." (Cotrona joked that they had "Grace breaks.")