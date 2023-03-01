Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' Asher Angel And Jack Dylan Grazer Slept Over In The Superhero Lair [Exclusive Interview]

I'd love to hear how things have progressed since the last movie.

Grazer: Touching on the love interest, that's new. I don't think we have a love interest in the first film, so there's that element. There's also these kids, I mean, that's also part of it. The kids are trying to access their independence because they're growing into young adulthood and it's a big step. But also, there's another part of it they have to tackle, which is keeping their superhero secret covered up behind the curtain. And then again, being kids, making mistakes and learning lessons. They learn the hard way about a lot of things.

The relationship between you guys is totally different this time. It really feels like brotherhood.

Grazer: We know each other more. Also in real life. And in the movie.

Angel: And in the movie.

Grazer: And in the world.

You guys have a lair on set. It's so cool. What things in the lair did you guys have any say in? Favorite things?

Angel: Oh brother, it was so cool.

Grazer: They let us have a sleepover in the lair.

Angel: We actually snuck in ... but it's kind of on the down low ... It was the first week we got there, we were doing rehearsals, and we just decided, "We should stay here and really focus and hone in on our characters."

Grazer: Yeah, try to get really in the line.

Angel: The mindset of the characters. It was super method.

Was there anything specifically in the lair, little things we should be looking for? Easter eggs?

Grazer: I think there's a piece of [director] David Sandberg's umbilical cord dried up, somewhere in there. It's like a little Easter egg. Little homage of the director.

Angel: I didn't see that. I missed that. Wow. News to me. [Laughs]

Grazer: It was after I ate it.

Angel: How lovely. I bet it was delicious.

Grazer: I thought it was a caper. [laughs]

[Laughs] Things have taken a turn!