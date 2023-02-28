Any Hope Of Keeping Shazam In The New DC Universe Lies In Box Office Receipts

We can file this one under the "No, duh" news column for the day. Future sequels for the latest blockbuster superhero movie depend entirely on whether audiences turn out to watch it or not in theaters? Who would've thought! Well, if you're a longsuffering DC Comics movie fan, then you should know that nothing is simple when it comes to this particular franchise in the last few years.

On the face of it, the circumstances surrounding "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" should be pretty straightforward. As the sequel to a heartwarming, family-friendly (and occasionally gory) original that performed solidly enough at the box office, "Fury of the Gods" looks to up the ante with an even more packed team of supporting superheroes and a group of villains played by name-brand stars. But the film's release can't help but feel a little overshadowed by all the goings-on over at Warner Bros. Discovery, particularly with the change in leadership that resulted in James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the newly-appointed DC Studios. With the co-chairmen and co-CEOs embarking on a large-scale makeover of what's become an admittedly ramshackle universe, fans have been quite vocal online about the remaining franchise leftovers yet to be released — ones that feel stuck in a limbo of sorts, dependent on whether Gunn and Safran choose to integrate them into their new vision or not.

Well, "Shazam!" director David Sandberg is answering those concerns as best he can. According to him, nothing about this corner of the universe goes against what DC has in store overall. But there's a very obvious catch, of course. The sequel has to be profitable enough to justify more appearances by Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and the rest of the cast.