Agent Elvis Trailer: Time To Weaponize Rock N' Roll

Eat your heart out, Austin Butler. As wild as Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic got at certain points (okay, at several points), it's safe to say it never quite managed to top the zaniness on display in "Agent Elvis," Netflix's new animated series that sees the King of Rock and Roll suit up to use his world-famous talents in a slightly different way. We've been following this oddity of a concept for quite some time now, with our first look at the adult-oriented and violent show last year promising the sort of alternate history mayhem that only animation can truly do justice to. Like a cross between "Archer," Hulu's "Hit-Monkey," and other similarly out-there premises, "Agent Elvis" promises to pack quite the punch.

The story sees Elvis secretly recruited by the government to maintain his wildly successful cover story as the legendary entertainer by day, while lending his services to protect his country against nefarious forces by night. That involves doing his best James Bond impression, handling everything from landing on the moon to stealing from President Nixon to what certainly looks like the jungles of Vietnam. That's ... a lot, and the newest trailer released by Netflix only scratches the surface of what this series has in store. Head on down and watch it for yourself!