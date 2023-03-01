Agent Elvis Trailer: Time To Weaponize Rock N' Roll
Eat your heart out, Austin Butler. As wild as Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic got at certain points (okay, at several points), it's safe to say it never quite managed to top the zaniness on display in "Agent Elvis," Netflix's new animated series that sees the King of Rock and Roll suit up to use his world-famous talents in a slightly different way. We've been following this oddity of a concept for quite some time now, with our first look at the adult-oriented and violent show last year promising the sort of alternate history mayhem that only animation can truly do justice to. Like a cross between "Archer," Hulu's "Hit-Monkey," and other similarly out-there premises, "Agent Elvis" promises to pack quite the punch.
The story sees Elvis secretly recruited by the government to maintain his wildly successful cover story as the legendary entertainer by day, while lending his services to protect his country against nefarious forces by night. That involves doing his best James Bond impression, handling everything from landing on the moon to stealing from President Nixon to what certainly looks like the jungles of Vietnam. That's ... a lot, and the newest trailer released by Netflix only scratches the surface of what this series has in store. Head on down and watch it for yourself!
Check out the trailer for Agent Elvis
Viva Las Vegas, indeed. If you thought you'd seen every possible angle of Elvis Presley in pop culture before, well, you ain't seen nothing yet because being a superspy never looked quite so good until now.
"Agent Elvis" has every indication of taking a very loose and fun, off-the-wall sense of artistic license with the life of the unparalleled pop star. Created by John Eddie and Priscilla Presley, the late singer's ex-wife, the series boasts a headline-grabbing voice cast of big names, led by Matthew McConaughey as Elvis. He's joined by a full roster that includes Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville of "Jackass" fame, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny, Don Cheadle, Priscilla Presley in a cameo role as herself, Jason Mantzoukas, Asif Ali, Ed Helms, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Fred Armisen, Chris Elliott, George Clinton, Craig Robinson, Simon Pegg, Ego Nwodim, Gary Cole, Jamie Costa, Tara Strong, Dee Bradley Baker, Jim Meskimen, Carlos Alazraqui, Cree Summer, Ilia Volok, Tony Cavalero, Michael Leon Wooley, and Eric Bauza.
Animation geeks will be pleased to know that the series comes from the vaunted animation studio Titmouse, responsible for the look of shows like "The Legend of Vox Machina," "Animaniacs," and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" among many, many others. "Agent Elvis" is set to premiere March 17, 2023, on Netflix with 10 total episodes.
In the series, Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll.