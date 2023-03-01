Fatal Attraction Trailer: An Episodic Spin On Adrian Lyne's 1987 Thriller Classic
Another day, another Adrian Lyne revival — except this time, Paramount+ is doing a reboot of one of his past works rather than when Hulu let him run wild with a fun new experiment (yes, I'm talking about "Deep Water" and yes, I loved it). "Fatal Attraction" is returning as a series, and the first trailer has just premiered, so get excited.
In the minute-long sneak peek, we meet Josh Jackson's Dan Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan's Alex Forrest, two people who seem to be drawn to one another. Dan is more guarded than Alex, who appears to be an expert in pressing (or pulling) buttons — but as things ramp up, they also seem to spiral out of control.
The streamer is calling the new take "a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone." The original film followed a man and woman who embark on a weekend affair, but the woman just won't let it go and her obsession mounts. The movie starred Michael Douglas in Jackson's role and Glenn Close in Caplan's part. As someone who loves how much work Caplan is getting and thinks we don't see enough of Jackson these days, I couldn't be more thrilled to see how this series shakes down — especially since the concept lends itself to an episodic format.
Watch the Fatal Attraction trailer
A major tentpole of any Adrian Lyne project is the chemistry between his leads, so it will be interesting to see how Jackson and Caplan fare with one another in a piece that demands so much intensity and passion from both of them. Douglas and Close's performances are what make the original film so fun and exciting to watch, and the cat-and-mouse game between them was a crucial element that led to such a positive reception. After all, it did secure six Academy Awards nominations in 1988, including one for Close's performance. It'll be interesting to see if Jackson and Caplan can stand up to the original.
The new series also stars Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman. It was directed by Silver Tree and written by Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes. The original film was based on James Dearden's 1980 short film "Diversion," and Dearden went on to write the script of Lyne's feature.
In 2021, Paramount announced that it would be adapting several of its most popular and beloved films into series for its streaming platform. "Fatal Attraction" is just the first of several, with Lyne's "Flashdance" planned for a future release alongside "The Italian Job" and "The Parallax View."
"Fatal Attraction" will premiere on Paramount+ on April 30, 2023.