Fatal Attraction Trailer: An Episodic Spin On Adrian Lyne's 1987 Thriller Classic

Another day, another Adrian Lyne revival — except this time, Paramount+ is doing a reboot of one of his past works rather than when Hulu let him run wild with a fun new experiment (yes, I'm talking about "Deep Water" and yes, I loved it). "Fatal Attraction" is returning as a series, and the first trailer has just premiered, so get excited.

In the minute-long sneak peek, we meet Josh Jackson's Dan Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan's Alex Forrest, two people who seem to be drawn to one another. Dan is more guarded than Alex, who appears to be an expert in pressing (or pulling) buttons — but as things ramp up, they also seem to spiral out of control.

The streamer is calling the new take "a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone." The original film followed a man and woman who embark on a weekend affair, but the woman just won't let it go and her obsession mounts. The movie starred Michael Douglas in Jackson's role and Glenn Close in Caplan's part. As someone who loves how much work Caplan is getting and thinks we don't see enough of Jackson these days, I couldn't be more thrilled to see how this series shakes down — especially since the concept lends itself to an episodic format.