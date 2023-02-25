The Original Mean Girls May Not Return For Musical Movie Due To Alleged Pay Dispute

Two decades after they first entered our lives, the "Mean Girls" are back and more musical than ever. And though much has changed since those conniving teens debuted in 2004, the Plastics still rule the world. Never mind that they definitely disbanded at the end of the movie and also lost their social capital at North Shore High — their legacy lives on! The producers behind the scenes of the "Mean Girls" musical movie knew this to be true, which is exactly why they reached out to the original actresses behind the iconic clique.

That's right, there's still a possibility that all four Plastics — Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, and Rachel McAdams — will reunite in the upcoming movie. But only if the price is right.

According to a "highly placed production source" who spoke to Page Six, all four actors were open to returning for the movie, but negotiations have since stalled due to a "disrespectful salary offer." Paramount Pictures and the actresses' individual reps have yet to comment on this story, which originated with an anonymous source.