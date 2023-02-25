The Original Mean Girls May Not Return For Musical Movie Due To Alleged Pay Dispute
Two decades after they first entered our lives, the "Mean Girls" are back and more musical than ever. And though much has changed since those conniving teens debuted in 2004, the Plastics still rule the world. Never mind that they definitely disbanded at the end of the movie and also lost their social capital at North Shore High — their legacy lives on! The producers behind the scenes of the "Mean Girls" musical movie knew this to be true, which is exactly why they reached out to the original actresses behind the iconic clique.
That's right, there's still a possibility that all four Plastics — Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, and Rachel McAdams — will reunite in the upcoming movie. But only if the price is right.
According to a "highly placed production source" who spoke to Page Six, all four actors were open to returning for the movie, but negotiations have since stalled due to a "disrespectful salary offer." Paramount Pictures and the actresses' individual reps have yet to comment on this story, which originated with an anonymous source.
Same old story
"Paramount Pictures doesn't want to pay the girls what they are worth," said Page Six's source. "All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth. As of now, the negotiations are stalled." Hmm, the women whose impeccable performances launched an enormously successful film not being given their due? Where have I heard that one before?
Tina Fey, who wrote the original movie and musical, will pen the "Mean Girls" screenplay and reprise her role as math teacher Ms. Norbury. She reportedly has a seven-figure deal for the film. The Page Six source claimed that Lohan, Chabert, Seyfried, and McAdams were offered a "fraction" of that.
Were they to return, the foursome won't be playing the titular mean girls this time around; the film isn't a sequel, after all, so a new set of young actresses will be taking over as the familiar clique. As of now, it's unclear what roles the four returning stars would play, but McAdams was allegedly offered a larger part in the film than the others, which may indicate a higher offer. Still, the deal has not been signed. A separate source, described as a "Hollywood insider," told Page Six, "Whether they appear in a cameo appearance or they have six pages of script, it doesn't matter — [the money offered] is disrespectful."
One way or another, the Plastics will return
I wasn't kidding when I said that the Plastics still rule the world. "Mean Girls" earned $128 million at the global box office and is still endlessly quoted and referenced; it's the movie that solidified all four performers in the cultural canon for all time. But they've had thriving careers beyond this beloved comedy. Lohan was a 2000s teen icon and has since made a return to Hollywood, after signing a multi-picture deal with Netflix. The Queen of Hallmark Lacey Chabert has appeared in over 30 movies for the network, and don't even get me started on Seyfried and McAdams, widely acclaimed and celebrated actresses who have both been nominated for Academy Awards.
"Mean Girls: The Musical" isn't quite a legasequel, but the rule still applies: if you can get the OGs on board, then dammit, you must! It's especially a shame that negotiations are failing because reportedly, all four women were happy to return. (Also, Amanda Seyfried, a well-documented theatre kid, belongs in this production.)
Regardless of what happens, the Plastics will be back on our screens in some form or another when the "Mean Girls" movie musical arrives to Paramount+. Reneé Rapp (who stars in HBO's underrated comedy "The Sex Lives of College Girls") will follow in McAdams' footsteps as the master manipulator, Regina George, reprising the role she played in the Broadway musical version. Angourie Rice, who briefly (but effectively) proved her comedic chops in the MCU "Spider-Man" trilogy is taking over the role of Cady Heron from Lohan. Bebe Wood ("Love Victor") will embody Gretchen Wieners and her hair full of secrets, while Avantika Vandanapu ("Senior Year") will no doubt get some of the movie's greatest lies as Karen Smith. Other cast members include Tim Meadows (returning as Principal Duvall), Auliʻi Cravalho (of "Moana" fame), Jaquel Spivey, and Chris Briney.