Thelma And Louise Musical In The Works From Amanda Seyfried And Evan Rachel Wood

Ridley Scott's "Thelma & Louise" follows Thelma, played Geena Davis, and her best friend Louise, played by Susan Sarandon, as they run from the police after Thelma is assaulted outside of a bar and Louise kills her attempted rapist. It's a fiercely funny feminist film that's also a bit of a bummer, with a famously bittersweet ending that's been spoofed to high heaven. A musical version has been in the works for a while, with Callie Khouri, the movie's screenwriter, attached to write the script, and indie musician Neko Case creating the score, with Haley Feiffer writing the lyrics.

It will be interesting to see how the movie is adapted into a musical, as some of the moments don't really lend themselves to musicality, but if anyone can do it, it's this team. Evan Rachel Wood has been vocal about her desire to do more comedies and musicals, and it would be pure joy to watch her as either Thelma or Louise, though she's definitely more of a Louise, who has a harder edge than the sweet-hearted Thelma. What I really want to know is who is going to play J.D., the hot young guy who hooks up with Thelma, played by Brad Pitt in Scott's movie. My pick? Jordan Fisher from "RENT: Live" and "Turning Red," because he's got the charisma, looks, and singing skills, but who knows? As long as they can get Amanda Seyfried to make googly eyes like Davis did at Pitt, whoever gets the job is golden.

Time to light a few candles and pray for this project, because I need it in my eyes and ears immediately.