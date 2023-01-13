Thelma And Louise Musical In The Works From Amanda Seyfried And Evan Rachel Wood
If you like gorgeous gals, movie musicals, and stories of road-trip revenge, then I have the best news in the entire world, just for you: Variety reports that Amanda Seyfried and Evan Rachel Wood are working on a musical version of the 1991 Ridley Scott classic "Thelma & Louise." Both performers have shown their skills in musicals before, with Seyfried starring in the ABBA musical "Mamma Mia!" and its sequel, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," along with the movie version of the "Les Misérables" stage musical, while Wood performed the songs of The Beatles in Julie Taymor's underrated 2007 film "Across the Universe." These two have the vocal skills to tackle a musical and they're both phenomenal actors who will be able to have a blast playing best friends on the run from the law.
Even if "Evan Rachel Wood and Amanda Seyfried 'Thelma & Louise' musical" sounds like a mad-lib, it might just be my new most-anticipated entertainment project. It's still in the very early stages of development and Variety's reporting is based on unnamed sources, but here's hoping that we'll get to hear Thelma and Louise sing about murder, men, and the road to Mexico sometime soon.
A musical made in movie heaven
Ridley Scott's "Thelma & Louise" follows Thelma, played Geena Davis, and her best friend Louise, played by Susan Sarandon, as they run from the police after Thelma is assaulted outside of a bar and Louise kills her attempted rapist. It's a fiercely funny feminist film that's also a bit of a bummer, with a famously bittersweet ending that's been spoofed to high heaven. A musical version has been in the works for a while, with Callie Khouri, the movie's screenwriter, attached to write the script, and indie musician Neko Case creating the score, with Haley Feiffer writing the lyrics.
It will be interesting to see how the movie is adapted into a musical, as some of the moments don't really lend themselves to musicality, but if anyone can do it, it's this team. Evan Rachel Wood has been vocal about her desire to do more comedies and musicals, and it would be pure joy to watch her as either Thelma or Louise, though she's definitely more of a Louise, who has a harder edge than the sweet-hearted Thelma. What I really want to know is who is going to play J.D., the hot young guy who hooks up with Thelma, played by Brad Pitt in Scott's movie. My pick? Jordan Fisher from "RENT: Live" and "Turning Red," because he's got the charisma, looks, and singing skills, but who knows? As long as they can get Amanda Seyfried to make googly eyes like Davis did at Pitt, whoever gets the job is golden.
Time to light a few candles and pray for this project, because I need it in my eyes and ears immediately.