Michael Mando Fired From Ridley Scott Series Sinking Spring, Role Recast With Wagner Moura
After years of portraying Nacho Vargas in AMC's "Better Call Saul," Michael Mando was set to star in another prestige crime drama about handling drugs. "Sinking Spring" is an exciting new project being helmed by the legendary Ridley Scott, that boasts plenty of talented folks both in front of and behind the camera. Unfortunately, Mando will no longer be involved, as the actor was recently dismissed from the show after clashing with an unidentified co-star, per The Hollywood Reporter. A replacement for Mando has already been found in Wagner Moura, of "Narcos" fame.
Production on "Sinking Spring" began earlier this month in Philidelphia. According to THR, Mando was "let go after an on-set incident," and although producers tried to smooth things out, "the decision was made to let Mando go from the series and recast the role." Specific details remain scarce: neither Apple nor Mando have commented so far on the situation, and the other actor involved in the incident has not been identified. Production is expected to move forward with Moura, and the rest of the cast as announced, including Brian Tyree Henry, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Amir Arison, Ving Rhames, and Dustin Nguyen.
Better call the casting department
"Sinking Spring" takes its story from Dennis Tafoya's novel "Dope Thief," and has previously been described as an eight-episode drama that "revolves around longtime Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard."
Mando was meant to play one of the Philly friends in question — Manny Cespedes, a good-hearted friend of Ray's (Henry), who he met while doing time in the youth authority. The role now belongs to Wagner Moura, who is known for playing Pablo Escobar in "Narcos," Dan Velasquez in "The Shining Girls," and was most recently heard voicing the menacing wolf in "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish."
"Sinking Spring" is being produced through Scott's ongoing deal with Apple, and he is expected to direct multiple episodes of the series. Peter Craig will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Craig is known for his "Story By" credit on "Top Gun: Maverick" and his work on scripts including Matt Reeves' "The Batman," the two-part "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay" movies, and Ben Affleck's much-beloved 2010 thriller "The Town." As always, stay tuned to /Film for further updates on the series!