Michael Mando Fired From Ridley Scott Series Sinking Spring, Role Recast With Wagner Moura

After years of portraying Nacho Vargas in AMC's "Better Call Saul," Michael Mando was set to star in another prestige crime drama about handling drugs. "Sinking Spring" is an exciting new project being helmed by the legendary Ridley Scott, that boasts plenty of talented folks both in front of and behind the camera. Unfortunately, Mando will no longer be involved, as the actor was recently dismissed from the show after clashing with an unidentified co-star, per The Hollywood Reporter. A replacement for Mando has already been found in Wagner Moura, of "Narcos" fame.

Production on "Sinking Spring" began earlier this month in Philidelphia. According to THR, ​​Mando was "let go after an on-set incident," and although producers tried to smooth things out, "the decision was made to let Mando go from the series and recast the role." Specific details remain scarce: neither Apple nor Mando have commented so far on the situation, and the other actor involved in the incident has not been identified. Production is expected to move forward with Moura, and the rest of the cast as announced, including Brian Tyree Henry, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Amir Arison, Ving Rhames, and Dustin Nguyen.