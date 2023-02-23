Bono And The Edge Trailer: Nostalgia And A Trip Home

Today Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming docu-special "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman." Not only are we getting a chance to watch U2's Bono and The Edge head back to Dublin, but they're also taking the talk show host with them for his first-ever visit to Ireland. The band members have been friends with Letterman for 25 years, but they've never been off U.S. soil together.

The whole thing is set to coincide with the release of U2's new album "Songs of Surrender," which is "a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band's catalog, re-recorded and reimagined." The use of "reimagined" is interesting here because, in the trailer, Letterman mentions the changing of lyrics to some of the songs as things have changed in their lives. He introduces the band members to a crowd at a concert, which it appears the audience doesn't have much info about. Not only that but — well, someone had to say it — The Edge says he loves Letterman's "new look," which is something akin to Santa Claus. (That last part was all me, and probably you as well.)

The docu-special comes from Disney Branded Television, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, Neville's Tremolo Productions, and Letterman's Worldwide Pants. It's not only a concert special but a tour of Dublin from two hometown guys and their buddy.