Netflix To Release Glass Onion With Commentary By Rian Johnson

Netflix has been a godsend for movie lovers, as the entertainment empire completely changed the cinematic landscape and forced studios to scramble toward the front lines in the streaming wars. Thanks to Netflix proving the value of streaming, films have become more accessible than ever. Of course, seeing moves in the theater should always be the preferred method of viewing, but for a multitude of reasons (including the continuing pandemic), some movie lovers may not be able to make it to the big screen.

But Netflix's influence hasn't only impacted theaters, it's also had a drastic impact on physical media releases once films finish their theatrical runs. Unfortunately, this has resulted in some streamers outright refusing to release their original projects on DVD or Blu-ray, which also means a lack of additional content like blooper reels, deleted scenes, and commentary tracks. Given the high-caliber quality of many Netflix originals, plenty of fans have been begging the streamer to release special features associated with their exclusives. Luckily for us, we've finally been heard.

I keep returning, in my mind, to the Glass Onion... Tomorrow. 10 am PT. #GlassOnionIsBack 🧅 pic.twitter.com/8e04gHdXOi — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) February 23, 2023

As was tweeted out by the official "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" account today, Rian Johnson's latest whodunnit will be rereleased on the platform with the director's commentary. This is extremely exciting news not just for fans of "Glass Onion," but also for those who have been wishing and hoping for more behind-the-scenes goodies about Netflix favorites. Maybe if we're lucky, Netflix will realize that this is the sort of unique "cOnTeNt" that will keep eyeballs on their home screens.