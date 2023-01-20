Glass Onion Was 'Designed' To Be Watched A Second Time

This post contains spoilers for "Glass Onion."

Early on in Rian Johnson's follow-up to "Knives Out," it's clear that the penetrating mind of the gentlemen sleuth Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is clearly no match for the rather dull-witted billionaire playboy Miles Bron (Edward Norton). In "Glass Onion," Miles invites his oldest frenemies to his private island sanctuary to play a meticulously planned murder mystery game where he is the victim. As we get to know a little backstory, some clear motives emerge that point to someone who really wants him dead.

The title itself is a reference to a song featured on The Beatles' "White Album" subtly making fun of the super fans that overanalyze the band's lyrics. Johnson's film is also making a comment that sometimes we look for the meaning behind something when there may not be anything to decipher. Miles represents this idea as well, as it's quickly revealed that he's not really a genius and there may be nothing behind his elaborate facade.

Subverting expectations is clearly something that Rian Johnson prides himself on, but the irony of "Glass Onion" lies in the fact that the simplicity and general stupidity of the actual crimes are clearly on display, especially in the first half of the film. Johnson's direction carefully hides clues in plain sight, making the story funnier instead of more complicated on a second viewing.

On the newest episode of The Filmcast podcast, Johnson talked about the challenge of showing the viewer everything and nothing all in the same shot.