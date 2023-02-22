My Spy 2 Is Bringing Back Dave Bautista To Lead A Stacked Cast

After the successes of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" flicks, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," and "Knock at the Cabin," Dave Bautista has pretty much solidified himself as the greatest wrestler-turned-actor of the era. Like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena before him, Bautista was originally pigeonholed in tough guy roles because of his size before producers realized, "Hey, this guy is legitimately hilarious." Bautista has been showing off a wide range of acting talent for years now, including holding his own in the 'charismatic action star meets cute kid' formula on display in "My Spy."

The action comedy was released in 2020 to less-than-stellar reviews, but according to Variety, "My Spy" was the third most-watched film on SVOD the year of release. With Bautista's star being pushed to the stratosphere, it's no surprise Prime Video was interested in a sequel. What is a surprise, however, is how the streaming giant is seemingly going very hard for "My Spy: The Eternal City," based on its ridiculously stacked cast. As announced by Deadline, Big Dave will be returning alongside previous stars Chloe Coleman ("Avatar: The Way of Water"), Kristen Schaal ("What We Do in the Shadows"), and Ken Jeong ("The Afterparty"), but with a new ensemble cast including Anna Faris ("Mom"), Craig Robinson ("Killing It"), and Flula Borg ("Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin"). Screenwriters Erich and Jon Hoeber have returned to write the script and Peter Segal is also returning to the director's chair.