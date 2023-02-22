Zachary Levi Says Shazam Is The Deadpool Of The DC Universe

When the first "Shazam!" came out, it felt like a very refreshing addition to the DC cinematic canon. In contrast to the dark, grim, and very grey style of Zack Snyder's DC films, "Shazam!" was a shock to the system. It was a movie that had both the optimism of "Wonder Woman" and the everything-goes factor of "Aquaman," all mixed with a bright and cheerful sense of humor that fit the story of a kid who can turn into a full-grown superhero at will.

This was the very first (and so far, only) modern DC movie to serve a power fantasy like so many comics, and that was fun. Sure, the film was rather dark at times (and extremely cold on-set, according to the actors), and had some very cruel death scenes, but it never let go of the fact that its protagonist is a kid and took advantage of his unique and refreshing point of view.

Indeed, Billy Batson is not like other DC heroes. He is a lovable dork, an innocent kid ... and, if you ask Zachary Levi, the DC equivalent of Deadpool? At least, that's how Levi described the character in an interview for the March 2023 issue of SFX magazine: