Rabbit Hole Trailer: Kiefer Sutherland Is Back In Another Espionage TV Series

It's another action series for Kiefer Sutherland, and honestly, good for us. We know it's what he does best. The "24" alum will star in a new Paramount+ series called "Rabbit Hole" — and the thriller's second trailer has just been released.

In the sneak peek, we become immersed in another action thriller in which a spy tackles disinformation and the overarching powers of government in the throes of a fight for American democracy. The trailer does well to keep you mostly in the dark aside from the show's general gist, but it seems that will aid in the intrigue they're setting up. The first look is an intense, fast-paced thrill, so it looks like no matter what, it'll be fun to jump down the rabbit hole of "Rabbit Hole."

According to the streamer, the official synopsis reads, "Private espionage operative John Weir finds himself in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers."