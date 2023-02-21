Shadow And Bone's Love Triangle Becomes A Love Quadrangle In Season 2

Things are getting more complicated (and hotter) in the Grishaverse with the Sun Summoner getting involved in a love quadrangle in season 2 of Netflix's "Shadow and Bone." The last time we saw Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) in the season finale, she managed to free herself from the influence of the brooding, manipulative General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), who tried harnessing her powers using Morozova's collar. This is the moment Alina chooses to truly step into her power and do what's necessary to snatch back her autonomy. Deciding that it is best to go into hiding, she and Mal (Archie Renaux) are seen walking into the unknown, with the knowledge that the Darkling's reign has finally come to an end. Little do they know that Kirigan is very much alive, and more intent than ever to track Alina down, no matter what the cost.

Season 2 of the show will be adapting a significant portion of "Siege and Storm" — Leigh Bardugo's second novel in the "Shadow and Bone" trilogy — which charters across the True Sea only to refocus on Ravka, where Alina is forced to return to. This sets the stage for a brand new love interest: Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson), the Prince of Ravka, who is first introduced in the book as Sturmhond, an influential privateer. Nikolai's presence is bound to further complicate Alina and Mal's dynamic, as they share a specific kind of unspoken love that is intensely felt but rarely articulated. If the show is to faithfully follow the events in the book, Alina and Mal will find themselves separated yet again, creating space for Nikolai to charm our Sun Summoner.

Per the March 2023 issue of SFX magazine, the dual identities of Sturmhond and Nikolai coalesce beautifully enough to intrigue Alina. Here's what lies ahead.