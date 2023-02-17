Shadow And Bone Season 2 Trailer: The Netflix Fantasy Series Returns

If you've been itching for another fantasy show to binge, then Netflix has heard your calls. The second season of "Shadow and Bone," based on the Grishaverse franchise by Leigh Bardugo, is coming soon. While the show's initial season left some major plot threads hanging in the balance, it looks like those will be explored more in-depth in the next batch of episodes.

"Shadow and Bone" immediately proved to be a success for Netflix when it premiered in April 2021. In her review of the first season, /Film's Vanessa Armstrong praised its accessible world-building and compelling characters, a balance arguably rarely achieved in modern fantasy fare. From the looks of this latest trailer, this will prove to be no different for its second season.

Speaking of its latest trailer, we see glimpses of everything that makes "Shadow and Bone" such a popular series. You've got big fight scenes, sexual tension, actual romance, and most importantly of all, well-animated magic. Who could want anything else?