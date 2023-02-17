Shadow And Bone Season 2 Trailer: The Netflix Fantasy Series Returns
If you've been itching for another fantasy show to binge, then Netflix has heard your calls. The second season of "Shadow and Bone," based on the Grishaverse franchise by Leigh Bardugo, is coming soon. While the show's initial season left some major plot threads hanging in the balance, it looks like those will be explored more in-depth in the next batch of episodes.
"Shadow and Bone" immediately proved to be a success for Netflix when it premiered in April 2021. In her review of the first season, /Film's Vanessa Armstrong praised its accessible world-building and compelling characters, a balance arguably rarely achieved in modern fantasy fare. From the looks of this latest trailer, this will prove to be no different for its second season.
Speaking of its latest trailer, we see glimpses of everything that makes "Shadow and Bone" such a popular series. You've got big fight scenes, sexual tension, actual romance, and most importantly of all, well-animated magic. Who could want anything else?
Watch the Shadow and Bone season 2 trailer
We see a lot of the first season's main stars in this new trailer, including Jessie Mei Li's Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux's Mal, and Danielle Galligan's Nina. The tricky gang known as the Crows will once again be played by Freddy Carter as Kaz, Amita Suman as Inej, and Kit Young as Jesper. Ben Barnes will return as the conniving General Kirigan. However, we can also expect to see a lot of new faces; Patrick Gibson, Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy, and Jack Wolfe will play significant roles in the show's second season.
The second season of "Shadow and Bone" will drop in its entirety on March 16, 2023. In the meantime, catch yourself up to speed with Netflix's official synopsis:
"Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she's determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner."