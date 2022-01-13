Shadow And Bone Season 2 Begins Production, Adds New Cast Members

After hiding out in the shadows for nearly a year, Netflix has finally returned to "Shadow and Bones" fans with an abundance of good news. The second season of the Grishaverse saga is officially in production, with more perilous journeys to come from Leigh Bardugo's fantasy series. Not only does this promise the return of beloved cast members like Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov and Ben Barnes as the perfectly-named villain, The Darkling — we've also got some newbies coming along for the magical ride.

Among the exciting slew of new characters cast, fans of the Grishaverse will be especially thrilled to learn that the Crows are finally complete! "Shadow and Bone" has found its Wylan Hendriks, and Netflix didn't even wander too far to snag him. Jack Wolfe is joining the cast as Wylan, a member of the Crows who uses his mother's maiden name while hiding out in the barrel. A fan-favorite character from the "Six of Crows" duology, Wylan was missed during the debut season but it sounds like the naive newbie to the Dregs is finally ready to be corrupted. Wolfe has previously been seen on "The Witcher" and is also set to star in Roland Emmerich's "The Magic Flute."

Other "Shadow and Bone" newcomers include Lewis Tan ("Wu Assassins," "Mortal Kombat") as Tolya Yul-Bataar, a Grisha Heartrender and big fan of epic poetry; and Anna Leong Brophy ("Back," "Traces") as Tamar Kir-Bataar, his twin sister. Also a heartrender, Tamar will befriend Alina as they all sail together. Patrick Gibson ("The OA") joins the cast as Nikolai Lanstov, aka Sturmhond. He's the captain of his own fleet of pirate ships and also happens to be hiding a complicated secret.

To keep the excitement high, the casting announcements also came with a celebratory video from the cast — featuring old faces and new.