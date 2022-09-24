Shadow And Bone Season 2 Teaser: Time To Go Back Into The Fold

The wait for season 2 of "Shadow and Bone" has been long and excruciating, but prepare to thank the saints, because our patience has finally been awarded! Okay, fine, the series hasn't actually been gone for an insane period of time — the first season premiered back in 2021 and got the official green light to continue just a few months later. But when a show is this addictive, the wait starts to feel eternal. In case you missed out on the fantastical fun the first time around, "Shadow and Bone" is YA fantasy at its finest: a chosen-one protagonist realizes her untapped potential and must navigate life with her new abilities while also solving matters of the heart. Yes, magic and a love triangle!

Based on a set of novels from Leigh Bardugo, the story takes place in a war-torn fantasy world where a subset of people (known as Grisha) are able to manipulate matter. Young orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) discovers that she is a Grisha later than most, and also learns that she is the fabled Sun Summoner, giving her the ability to manipulate light. As the only one of her kind, Alina has the potential to tear down the Shadow Fold, a region of darkness that divides the continent in two. Where we last left her, Alina still has a long way to go before she can actually take down the Fold, but she's well on her way to figuring out her abilities.

Overall, Netflix has been pretty quiet about the upcoming second season, revealing very few plot details beyond what we can glean from various casting announcements. We do know that the season will consist of eight hour-long episodes and now, our first sneak peek at the future of the series comes courtesy of the Netflix fan event Tudum.