Blumhouse, The Company Behind M3GAN, Is Launching Their Own Horror Video Game Division

Blumhouse, the studio that brought you horror hits like "M3GAN," "The Purge," "Split," and many others, is officially getting into the video game business. Announced via a press release today, the multimedia company is launching a new subsidiary with the explicit purpose of producing and publishing video games. The new division's name? Rather appropriately, Blumhouse Games.

Zach Wood, a veteran of the gaming industry with more than 30 years of experience, will serve as President of Blumhouse Games and Don Sechler, who headed finance, operations, and strategy for Sony PlayStation's publisher and developer relations function, will serve as CFO. The company will partner with independent game developers and the aim is "to bring their creative vision to life via original, horror-themed games for console, PC and mobile audiences." Very interestingly, the company will target indie-budget games (that is, games costing less than $10 million to make) to enable innovation and push creative boundaries.

Similarly, Jason Blum's movie studio has made more than $5 billion at the box office by producing movies for, generally speaking, $10 million or less and giving filmmakers lots of creative freedom. This is how we got Jordan Peele's "Get Out" or Scott Derrickson's "Sinister." Imagine what that model could do for games? Abhijay Prakash, Blumhouse President, had this to say in a statement: