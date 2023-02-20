Quantumania Was Critic Proof At The Box Office As Ant-Man Nabs Third Best President's Day Weekend Ever

The first bonafide blockbuster of 2023 arrived in theaters over the weekend in the form of Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." And while some people are feeling a touch of Marvel fatigue (critics, for their part, were pretty mixed on this one), it didn't matter. The Marvel Cinematic Universe delivered once again as the third solo "Ant-Man" flick exceeded expectations on its way to a $105.5 million opening weekend, per The Numbers. Including the Monday President's Day holiday, that number should climb to $120 million or more. Needless to day, Disney is quite happy, despite the not-so-great reception.

Even more than 2021's "Eternals," director Peyton Reed's "Quantumania" has proved that the MCU remains the most bullet-proof brand in all of entertainment. Despite having a 47% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film bested estimates heading into the weekend and easily set an "Ant-Man" franchise record, with the original film opening to $57 million and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" debuting to $76 million. And yet, both of those movies resonated more with critics. For now, it simply doesn't matter. Marvel is still seemingly critic-proof and, until a lot more people show exhaustion with the brand, this is probably going to continue to happen.

As for President's Day weekend, "Quantumania" will stand as the third-best debut ever during the holiday in question, with only "Deadpool" ($132.4 million three day/$152.1 million four day) and "Black Panther" ($202 million three day/$242.1 million four day) doing better. Internationally, the MCU's latest took in $121.3 million to kick things off for a $226.8 million global total. The only somewhat negative element to all of this is that the film opened soft in China with just $19.2 million. It's money Marvel is surely happy to have, but it's far less than "Ant-Man and the Wasp" ($66.6 million) earned there on its opening just five years ago.