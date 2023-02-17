Quantumania Scores $17.5 Million In Thursday Box Office Previews, An Ant-Man Franchise Best

The first bonafide Hollywood blockbuster of 2023 is upon us in the form of Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Not only is this the first blockbuster of the year, but it's also the beginning of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is a pretty big deal for hardcore fans of the franchise. That being the case, moviegoers are turning up en masse to see the tiniest Avenger do his thing, with the film posting record-setting Thursday box office numbers.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, director Peyton Reed's "Quantumania" took in $17.5 million in Thursday preview screenings. That represents a record for the "Ant-Man" series, besting 2015's "Ant-Man" ($6 million previews/$57 million weekend) and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" ($12 million previews/$76 million weekend). As it stands, the latest MCU adventure is tracking for $110 million over the full President's Day weekend, which would include Monday. However, these preview numbers strongly indicate that the movie will do better than anticipated.

So much of this has to do with the fact that this is being sold as an Avengers-level threat in a corner of the MCU that has, historically, dealt with smaller threats. The threat, in this case, being Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, who is being set up as the big bad of Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the MCU, which will culminate in "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." That has been more than enough to entice moviegoers, it would seem.