Sex Education Star Emma Mackey Says Season 4 Will Be Her Last
Netflix's "Sex Education" is what you might call an incubator for young talent. The zany, inventive high school dramedy boasts one of the most talented casts on television today, and watching their stars rise these past four years has been immeasurably heart-warming. One of the most exciting "Sex Education" breakouts has to be Emma Mackey, who's been making a steady transition from streaming to film with roles in "Death on the Nile" and Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." She's also the latest actor to take home the Rising Star Award at the BAFTAs, so it's safe to say she's got a bright future ahead of her. Sadly though, it seems like "Sex Education" won't be a part of that future for Mackey.
The actor fielded questions about "Sex Education" — and whether she'd be returning for a fifth season — during the BAFTAs. "Season 5? I've just finished the fourth one last week!" RadioTimes reported her saying. Mackey confessed that she had "said goodbye" to her character Maeve after wrapping season 4, so an appearance in season 5 would be unlikely.
Mackey isn't the only "Sex Education" star saying goodbye to the series. Ncuti Gatwa, who portrayed fan favorite Eric Effiong, shocked fans when he bid farewell to the character via Instagram. Of course, Gatwa will have his hands full with future projects too: He's been tapped to play the Fifteenth Doctor in "Doctor Who," and will be joining Mackey in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."
The end of an era
While season 4 will be Gatwa and Mackey's last hurrah, there are a few series stalwarts who won't be making an appearance in the new season at all. Tanya Reynolds — aka Lily, who many may remember for her penchant for alien erotica — announced that she would be departing ahead of the fourth season. Patricia Allison, who played Lily's love interest, Ola, won't be returning either. Then there's Simone Ashley, who's since transitioned to a neighboring Netflix series, "Bridgerton." It's quite the shakeup, but given the way things ended in the third season, it makes a lot of sense.
Season 3 saw the end of Moordale Secondary, which forced our cast to pursue their respective educations elsewhere. According to the season 4 synopsis, Eric, Otis (Asa Butterfield), former head girl Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu), star athlete Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), and Adam (Connor Swindells) have all moved on to Cavendish Sixth Form College. The rest of the Moordale student body will be scattered to the winds. That includes Maeve, who will be continuing her studies in the States.
Sure, it's kind of a bummer to lose so many familiar faces, but these characters will have to grow up eventually. It's the nature of the beast, but it's nice to know that their careers are taking off in such major ways regardless.