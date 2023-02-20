Sex Education Star Emma Mackey Says Season 4 Will Be Her Last

Netflix's "Sex Education" is what you might call an incubator for young talent. The zany, inventive high school dramedy boasts one of the most talented casts on television today, and watching their stars rise these past four years has been immeasurably heart-warming. One of the most exciting "Sex Education" breakouts has to be Emma Mackey, who's been making a steady transition from streaming to film with roles in "Death on the Nile" and Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." She's also the latest actor to take home the Rising Star Award at the BAFTAs, so it's safe to say she's got a bright future ahead of her. Sadly though, it seems like "Sex Education" won't be a part of that future for Mackey.

The actor fielded questions about "Sex Education" — and whether she'd be returning for a fifth season — during the BAFTAs. "Season 5? I've just finished the fourth one last week!" RadioTimes reported her saying. Mackey confessed that she had "said goodbye" to her character Maeve after wrapping season 4, so an appearance in season 5 would be unlikely.

Mackey isn't the only "Sex Education" star saying goodbye to the series. Ncuti Gatwa, who portrayed fan favorite Eric Effiong, shocked fans when he bid farewell to the character via Instagram. Of course, Gatwa will have his hands full with future projects too: He's been tapped to play the Fifteenth Doctor in "Doctor Who," and will be joining Mackey in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie."