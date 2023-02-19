Paul Rudd Explains How That Ant-Man 3 Scene With Thousands Of Scott Langs Was Filmed

This post contains spoilers for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

We can argue all day long about whether "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is a barrel of fun or a barrel of hot crap, but it's undeniable that it rolls out a barrel of Scott Langs. In the Quantum Realm, Paul Rudd's incredible shrinking protagonist dives inside a volatile thing called the Multiversal Power Core in order to retrieve it for Kang (Jonathan Majors). There, Scott meets a variant of himself before swiftly multiplying in the style of fellow Marvel Comics character Jamie Madrox, a.k.a. the Multiple Man. Soon, Scott is surrounded by Ant-Man variants: every possible iteration of himself across the multiverse.

When the final trailer for "Quantumania" hit in January, we dissected it like an insect, of course, and in doing so, turned up a glimpse of the same "writhing mass of alternate Ant-Men." Scott is almost buried under them, like a viewer sifting through Marvel movies on Disney+, but he manages to climb to freedom with a little help.

Despite the CGI mass, it seems Rudd was doing some practical climbing on the "Quantumania" set, too. In an interview with The Wrap, the eternally youthful actor described the challenge of shooting the variant Ant-Men scene, saying: