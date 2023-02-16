The Mandalorian Season 3 Clip: How Does Grogu Keep Getting Cuter?

The following article contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian" through season 2 and the final episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett."

"The Mandalorian" season 3 is less than two weeks away and star Pedro Pascal stopped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" last night to debut a new clip from the show. After the final episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett" (also known in my headcanon as "The Mandalorian" season 2.5) and the reunion of Din Djarin (Pascal) and little Grogu, you could be forgiven for thinking it an impossibility for the green baby to get any cuter. As someone who both squealed and maybe dropped a tear or two when Din hugs him, I certainly thought we'd maxed out the adorable levels. I was very wrong, and the clip is here to prove it.

Grogu is a funny little dude who steals cookies from his classmates, drinks soup out of a tiny mug, and can't stop playing with the silver knob from Din's ship controls. Cookies, frogs, soup, and eggs aren't his only snicky-snack favorite, though. Apparently, he likes candy that looks like Reece's Pieces. (He shares that with E.T.)