The Mandalorian Season 3 Clip: How Does Grogu Keep Getting Cuter?
The following article contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian" through season 2 and the final episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett."
"The Mandalorian" season 3 is less than two weeks away and star Pedro Pascal stopped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" last night to debut a new clip from the show. After the final episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett" (also known in my headcanon as "The Mandalorian" season 2.5) and the reunion of Din Djarin (Pascal) and little Grogu, you could be forgiven for thinking it an impossibility for the green baby to get any cuter. As someone who both squealed and maybe dropped a tear or two when Din hugs him, I certainly thought we'd maxed out the adorable levels. I was very wrong, and the clip is here to prove it.
Grogu is a funny little dude who steals cookies from his classmates, drinks soup out of a tiny mug, and can't stop playing with the silver knob from Din's ship controls. Cookies, frogs, soup, and eggs aren't his only snicky-snack favorite, though. Apparently, he likes candy that looks like Reece's Pieces. (He shares that with E.T.)
Watch the clip for The Mandalorian season 3
In the clip, we can see that Din's one-time adversary turned ally, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), has moved up in the world. He's gotten a wardrobe upgrade as magistrate of Nevarro. The former leader of the Bounty Hunters' Guild — who gave Din the original bounty on Grogu — can now give out parcels of land. He's surprised to see that the clan of two is still together and tries to make our hero into landed gentry. Din explains that it's complicated and that, after removing his helmet, he has to return to Mandalore to lose his apostate status. Karga thinks that's a great reason to stay on the planet with him.
Yeah, this gives us some info about where the characters are now, and that's all well and good, but you probably didn't hear any of that anyway. You were too busy reviving yourself after the sight of Grogu spinning around in the giant chair killed you. Papa Mando reaching out to stop the spinning like an actual dad may have reminded you that other things were happening, but you were distracted all over again, watching Grogu use the Force for the best reason; to get candy. You are not alone. I had to watch the clip several times before I could take in anything other than his cute widdle-bitty facey-wacey. Ahem.
"The Mandalorian" season 3 will premiere on March 1, 2023, on Disney+.