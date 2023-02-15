Extrapolations Trailer: A-List Ensemble Leads Futuristic Limited Series About The Effects Of Climate Change

It's not something any of us want to confront, but thanks to Apple TV+, climate change is at the forefront of a new prestige drama called "Extrapolations" — and the streamer has released the series' first trailer.

In the sneak peek, we are introduced to a world where some of our woes are solved — the trailer asserts that cancer has been cured — but others are only just beginning. Earth is now ravaged by the effects of climate change, and it is up to those of us left (as portrayed by a star-studded cast of actors, mind you) to try to find a way forward for human survival.

The series was written and directed by Scott Z. Burns (the writer of "Contagion" and director of "The Report"), and will unfold over an eight-episode season of interconnected stories. Its official synopsis reads: