Extrapolations Trailer: A-List Ensemble Leads Futuristic Limited Series About The Effects Of Climate Change
It's not something any of us want to confront, but thanks to Apple TV+, climate change is at the forefront of a new prestige drama called "Extrapolations" — and the streamer has released the series' first trailer.
In the sneak peek, we are introduced to a world where some of our woes are solved — the trailer asserts that cancer has been cured — but others are only just beginning. Earth is now ravaged by the effects of climate change, and it is up to those of us left (as portrayed by a star-studded cast of actors, mind you) to try to find a way forward for human survival.
The series was written and directed by Scott Z. Burns (the writer of "Contagion" and director of "The Report"), and will unfold over an eight-episode season of interconnected stories. Its official synopsis reads:
"Extrapolations" is a bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it's too late?
Watch the Extrapolations trailer
By the time the "Extrapolations" trailer concluded, I have to admit I was pretty excited to see what the show has in store for audiences. But part of me also feels that since a lot of what we're seeing in the show's trailer are real inevitabilities for humanity in the coming years, it doesn't exactly feel fun to consider living through them before they actually happen. That said, it would be great if the series ended up being such a hit that it built more awareness about the pressing environmental issues we face, so it could be a major force for good. Only time will tell.
"Extrapolations" stars a ton of major names, including Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett, and MaameYaa Boafo.
The upcoming show is being executive produced by Scott Z. Burns alongside Michael Ellenberg, Gregory Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry, and Lindsey Springer. The drama will continue the partnership of Apple TV+ and Ellenberg's Media Res, with "The Morning Show" and "Pachinko" also being part of their dual slate.
"Extrapolations" will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 17, 2023, with new episodes debuting on Fridays.