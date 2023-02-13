Superhero Bits: The Flash Movie Posters, The Boys Season 5 Sounds Very Likely & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"The Flash" movie gets some character posters.
Meet Blurp from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
Is Mila Kunis being eyed for a Marvel role?
Sounds like "The Boys" season 5 is happening.
All that and more!
The Flash season 9 Hear No Evil promo
A trailer has dropped for the second episode of the ninth and final season of "The Flash" on The CW, "Hear No Evil." The episode's synopsis reads as follows:
Barry, (Grant Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin and Mark (Jon Cor), comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) asks Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs.
Eric Wallace directed the episode, which was written by Jonathan Butler and Kristen Kim. It will air on February 15, 2023.
Looks like Swamp Thing might be in the Creature Commandos series
#CreatureCommandos #SwampThing 👀 https://t.co/bmvK12SckL— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 11, 2023
DC Studios co-head James Gunn raised a few eyebrows with the above tweet. Why? Let's explain! The DC Universe slate announced by Gunn and Peter Safran included many big projects, but an animated series called "Creature Commandos" will be the first one out of the gate. We're also getting a live-action "Swamp Thing" movie. Well, that's important because, based on Gunn's hashtags above, it sure seems like Swamp Thing might be in "Creature Commandos." And, given the show's title, that would make sense! Especially since all of the new DCU's animated series, movies, and even video games will be connected.
Fantastic Four's director met with Mila Kunis; is she up for a role?
What's the clock say? It's rumor time! Matt Shakman, of "WandaVision" fame, is directing Marvel Studios' "Fantastic Four" movie. With filming set to begin early next year, one imagines that the casting process is, at the very least, getting underway. With that in mind, speculation understandably got going when photos made the rounds on Twitter, revealing Shakman had a meeting with Mila Kunis (of "That '70s Show" and "Family Guy" fame). They could be meeting for any number of reasons but, we must admit, one of those reasons could (emphasis on could) be related to "Fantastic Four." We won't bother speculating as to which role, though Sue Storm would be the most obvious guess. For now though, this is nothing but a thing worth considering and shouldn't be taken as anything more or less than that.
Check out the full Ant-Man Heineken Super Bowl commercial
There were many, many big commercials and trailers that aired during the "Super Bowl" over the weekend, and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man absolutely appeared in one of them! Though not directly an ad for "Quantumania," which hits theaters Friday, it was cross promotion of sorts, with the Marvel hero shilling for Heineken's new non-alcoholic beer. A shorter version of the spot was released online before the game but now, those interested can check out the full, minute-long version if they so please.
It sure sounds like The Boys season 5 is going to happen
"The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke is strongly indicating that the show will be getting a fifth season on Prime Video. Or, at the very least, the series will continue in some fashion beyond the upcoming fourth season. Taking to Twitter, Kripke addressed fans who had been asking about this, putting their fears to bed in short order:
Cause you're asking! We've been shooting since late August. I'm here to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more! Most importantly, S4 premieres... at some point in the future in our discernible reality.
In short, look for "The Boys" season 4 later this year and, presumably, season 5 at some point in the future as well.
The Flash big game spot condenses the multiverse action of the full trailer
The biggest trailer by far of the "Super Bowl" was for "The Flash," a movie that has been in the works for a very, very long time. For those who perhaps missed it, or for those who like things in a nice, neat little package, Warner Bros. has released the spot as it aired on live TV, which is, naturally, shorter than the full-length trailer. Be that as it may, it still contains all of the multiversal DC action that is being promised here, with multiple Batmans, multiple Barry Allens, and returning villains from the past. Look for it in theaters on June 16, 2023.
Meet Blurp, your new favorite character from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Blurp. #Blurp https://t.co/is14EsuJBZ— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2023
Speaking of "Super Bowl" trailers, we also got a new one for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which brought much to the table. After the fact, someone isolated this little alien on Twitter and was wondering what one might name such a creature. Director James Gunn decided to respond and revealed that his name is actually Blurp, while also trying to get that to catch on as a hashtag. This little guy seems destined to become an internet favorite, and we can picture the Blurp plushies littering shelves at major retailers this summer. The movie is due to hit theaters on May 3, 2023.
The Flash gets a trio of new character posters
Lastly, Warner Bros. and DC have released some character posters to go along with "The Flash" trailer that dropped yesterday. Ezra Miller's Barry Allen, Michael Keaton's Batman, and Sasha Calle's Supergirl are represented in these posters, as they figure to be the main players in the upcoming film. In particular, there is a tremendous amount of excitement surrounding the return of Keaton as the Caped Crusader, who hasn't played the part since 1992's "Batman Returns." But he's back, and it's sure as heck not just going to be a glorified cameo. Check out the posters for yourself above.