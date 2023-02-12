The Flash Super Bowl Trailer Respectfully Brings Back The Best Batman Theme

If a superhero is lucky, they'll get one definitive theme song. For Superman, it's John Williams' theme from the 1978 movie. For Spider-Man, it's the catchy theme song from the 1967 cartoon, composed by Paul Francis Webster and Bob Harris.

With Batman, though, the question is more difficult. The Dark Knight has an abundance of amazing themes, all of which fit different aspects of his character. The 1966 "Batman" theme is perfect for the bright, mile-a-minute mood of Adam West's Caped Crusader. Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard's theme for the "Dark Knight" Trilogy, "Molossus," is operatic, fitting for the seriousness of those films. Michael Giacchino's theme from "The Batman" is slow and foreboding, perfect for a Batman who's a creature of the night hunting criminals.

Despite the strong competition, the winner has to be Danny Elfman's theme from Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman." The composition opens with horns that slowly grow in intensity while an eerie chime trickles in. Once these sounds hit their crescendo, the orchestra explodes in intensity. It covers the most moods of any Batman theme and was also the influence for Shirley Walker's also-excellent work on "Batman: The Animated Series."

Michael Keaton's Batman is returning for "The Flash," and if the movie's Super Bowl trailer is any indication, Elfman's theme will be joining him.