Creed III Super Bowl Trailer: Jonathan Majors And Michael B. Jordan Face Off In The Ring

In between moments of men barrelling toward each other in the 2023 Super Bowl, we got a look at men pummelling each other in the "Creed III" trailer. The upcoming boxing drama — the ninth entry in the "Rocky" movie series that began in 1976 — follows Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Michael B. Jordan) seven years on from 2018's "Creed II." Donnie is now a successful professional boxer and has settled into a happy home life with his partner Bianca Taylor (Tessa Thompson). But this seemingly perfect life is threatened when a face from Donnie's past turns up to cause trouble.

That face — and the film's new villain, with no known ties to the "Rocky" franchise — comes in the form of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star Jonathan Majors, who plays Damian "Dame" Anderson. Fresh out of prison, the former boxing prodigy has a point to prove to his childhood friend Donnie. "Creed III" is the first film in the series that won't feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa.

There's been a shake-up behind the scenes too, with Jordan getting into the director's chair for the first time. Check out the new trailer for "Creed III" below.