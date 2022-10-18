Why Creed III Needed To Start After A Time Jump

"Creed III" boasts two intriguing firsts: it's the first film in the "Rocky" franchise to not feature Sylvester Stallone, and it marks star Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut. As the ninth film in the series, it was probably time to put the Italian Stallion out to pasture; the character's mentorship of Adonis Creed was complete at the end of "Creed II," while, off-screen, Stallone has publicly groused of late that Irwin Winkler, a Hollywood veteran who's produced every film in the series, stole the franchise from him. There's probably no coming back for Balboa.

This means the "Creed" brand belongs to Jordan, so it'll be fascinating to see where he takes Adonis over the next decade or however long he decides to stick with the character. One thing we do know for sure is that "Creed III" will take a significant time jump. The sequel is set seven years after the "Creed II," and catches up with Donny and his singer-songwriter wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) at a critical juncture in their lives.