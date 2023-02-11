The Child Clicker's Audition Tape For The Last Of Us Was Pure Nightmare Fuel

This post contains spoilers for episode 5 of "The Last of Us."

Plenty of awful things happen in episode 5 of "The Last Of Us": impossible decisions are made, lives are unfairly lost and hopeful futures are stolen. Also, a new, terrifying creature enters the horror pantheon by showing us that yes, the mushroom zombies are capable of being even scarier than we originally thought.

Believe it or not, the monstrous MVP of the episode is not the big boy Bloater who literally rips a man's head off — it's so much worse than that. It's a child clicker who crawls through a window, scares the hell out of Ellie, and later, saves her life by mauling a woman to death. This little girl, with her flowered head and adorable "Blue's Clues" shirt, is absolutely haunting. In the official companion podcast for "The Last of Us," series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann admitted that this was entirely by design.

For reasons beyond explanation, the duo decided that a horde of runners, clickers, and even a bloater erupting from the ground was not enough. They wanted something so scary that it would be seared into our brains. That's how they came to hire nine-year-old contortionist, Skye Cowton.