The Last Of Us Actor Lamar Johnson Had His Mutant Role Cut From X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Distrust is the world's law in "The Last of Us," but in episode 5, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) were forced to make an alliance while dodging the Hunters in Kansas City. They meet a pair of brothers, Henry (Lamar Johnson) & Sam (Keivonn Woodard), then team up with them to get out of the city alive. Sam is a fan of comic books, even though publishing has long since ceased in this overrun world. How excited would he be to know that his big brother was, in another life, a superhero ... sort of.

As Johnson told Entertainment Weekly, he had a small part in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," one that got whittled down. He recalled, "I was supposed to be one of the new students at Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, but the movie just took a completely different direction and that just didn't happen."

Johnson's character was Ben Hammil, code-name Match. True to his name, Match can control fire. He's one of many in pyrokinetics the X-Men world: even the films previously featured Pyro (Aaron Stanford) and Sunspot (Adan Canto) in "Days of Future Past." Created by writers Nunzio DeFilippis & Christina Weir and artist Carlo Barberi, Match debuted in 2003 as a member of the New Mutants. He remains a recurring face in "X-Men" comics, albeit not an A-lister.

In the final cut of "Dark Phoenix," Johnson/Match makes only an unnamed cameo when Xavier's students are having a bonfire on school grounds. Naturally, he gives the fire a bit of a boost:

20th Century Studios

Johnson's part being cut down is far from the only revised part of "Dark Phoenix" — once the Fox/Disney merger was underway and the "X-Men" movie franchise with it, the movie was placed on a sacrificial altar.