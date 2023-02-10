Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Super Bowl Trailer: A New Adventure From The Directors Of Game Night

RPG fans rejoice! The Super Bowl TV spot for the upcoming "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is here. The new sneak peek reminds us just how action-packed this highly anticipated film is set to be — and to be honest, it looks like it might be one of those movies that has the power to ensnare even those who have never played the beloved game that inspired it.

The new trailer fits a ton of fight scenes and general fantasy mayhem into a 30-second clip, and it sure does pack a punch. It even gives us the general gist of the plot: There is a great evil that must be faced, and the hero decides to do it alongside a team. If that sounds like most fantasy-action films, that's because it is like most of them. Tropes are tropes for a reason.

You can check out the film's official synopsis below: