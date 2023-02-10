Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Super Bowl Trailer: A New Adventure From The Directors Of Game Night
RPG fans rejoice! The Super Bowl TV spot for the upcoming "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is here. The new sneak peek reminds us just how action-packed this highly anticipated film is set to be — and to be honest, it looks like it might be one of those movies that has the power to ensnare even those who have never played the beloved game that inspired it.
The new trailer fits a ton of fight scenes and general fantasy mayhem into a 30-second clip, and it sure does pack a punch. It even gives us the general gist of the plot: There is a great evil that must be faced, and the hero decides to do it alongside a team. If that sounds like most fantasy-action films, that's because it is like most of them. Tropes are tropes for a reason.
You can check out the film's official synopsis below:
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.
Watch the Honor Among Thieves Big Game Spot
"Honor Among Thieves" is, of course, far from the first time the "Dungeons & Dragons" RPG (which has been around since 1974) has made the jump to the big screen. The property got a pretty notorious film adaptation all the way back in 2000 — one that, somehow, managed to spawn two direct-to-video sequels despite being a failure pretty much whichever way you cut it. With a live-action "Dungeons & Dragon" streaming series already in the works, it will certainly be interesting to see how this second attempt at turning the property into a multi-medium franchise fares in comparison.
To its credit, "Honor Among Thieves" boasts a star-studded cast, with Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Daisy Head, and Chloe Coleman all playing key roles. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who also directed the delightful (if under-watched) action-comedy "Game Night," are at the helm and are drawing from a script they're credited for writing with Michael Gilio (a scribe who may be on the verge of becoming a much bigger name, between his efforts here and on the upcoming fantasy-horror flick "Dark Harvest").
"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" will premiere in U.S. theaters on March 31, 2023.