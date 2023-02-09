Burt Bacharach, Oscar-Winning Composer For Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, Has Died At 94

Burt Bacharach, perhaps best known as the Oscar-winning composer for "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," has died at age 94. He passed away at his Los Angeles home from natural causes, according to his publicist via TMZ.

Bacharach had a storied career as a composer and musician but was particularly beloved as a composer for the screen. His 1969 "Butch Cassidy" score — which was written alongside his collaborative partner Hal David — won the Academy Award for Best Original Score, and featured the major hit single "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head," which won for Best Original Song.

The iconic musician also wrote several hits with his former wife Carole Bayer Sager, whom the Missouri native was married to from 1982 to 1991. The pair also won an Oscar (and a Golden Globe for their track "Best That You Can Do," the theme from the 1981 Liza Minnelli film "Arthur." In 2008, he was granted a lifetime achievement award from the Grammys, who called him the "best living composer" at the time.

Tons of celebrated artists have covered his work, including Elvis, Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, and Frank Sinatra.