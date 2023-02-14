Marvel Studios Is 'Open' To Making More Specials Like Werewolf By Night, But Don't Have Any More Lined Up Yet [Exclusive]

"Werewolf by Night" really stood out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was a single hour based on the comic book character of the same name and was (sort of) a first shot across the bow for the idea of a special rather than a series or a full-length feature film. It was followed by a presentation connected to the main MCU, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

Of course, Marvel has done something akin to this before in the form of 3- to 15-minute short films called One Shots that align with their features like "All Hail the King" and "Agent Carter" which went with "Iron Man 3" and "The Consultant" that was spawned by "Thor." "Werewolf by Night," however, was more in the style of holiday specials like the animated "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" from 1966 that used to air on television around Halloween.

The production, starring Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell/the titular Werewolf by Night and Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone, was well-received when it was released. According to a recent interview from /Film's own Jeremy Mathai with "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" and "Werewolf by Night" producer Stephen Broussard, Marvel Studios is "open" to doing more of these. He joked about a suggestion for one, and, to be honest, it sounds like a great idea.