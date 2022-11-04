Marvel's Werewolf By Night Documentary Features The Best Use Of The Marvel Studios Fanfare Ever

"Werewolf By Night" is not like most Marvel films. It is a stunningly weird love letter to classic monster movies, with gorgeous black-and-white cinematography, surprisingly gnarly kills, and a stellar appearance by Ted, aka Man-Thing. That it was made as a special presentation, a mid-length feature with no connection to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, with no post-credits scene and a self-contained story, made it a truly special event.

Now, Marvel is keeping the train going with "Director By Night," a behind the scenes documentary about the making of the film, which is also the most intimate and wonderful project Marvel has produced in a long while. This is much different from most behind the scenes documentaries that have been hitting Disney+ since Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began. One big reason for why the documentary works so well is that the it focuses more on Michael Giacchino himself than on the film he's making.

Indeed, all throughout "Director By Night," director Anthony Giacchino (the Academy Award winning documentary filmmaker also happens to be Michael's brother) cuts away between footage of the set and clips from homemade films that the brothers made with their friends as a kid, as well as conversations with the brothers' adorable parents. Several times throughout the documentary, we cut to footage or simply phone conversations with Michael's mother, sending her support, or even having candid conversations about giving her kids arguably too little supervision when making their home films. (They were constantly using real swords, attaching fireworks to a kid's back, or using actual dynamite.)

Michael Giacchino's mother Josephine is a standout of "Director By Night," but even better is how she impacts and changes an iconic element of Marvel movies and improves it tenfold: the Marvel Studios fanfare.