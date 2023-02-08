You Can Watch The First Six Minutes Of You Season 4 Right Now
Hello, You. Have you missed your yearly dose of snarky internal monologuing and the occasional, accidental, definitely-not-on-purpose murders? If the answer is yes, then you'll be pleasantly surprised to learn that class is back in session, and literature professor Jonathan Moore is in charge. And when I say Jonathan Moore, I'm obviously referring to Penn Badgley's serial killer, Joe Goldberg. Yes, the professional stalker and former bookstore owner has a new gig: molding the minds of England's next generation. Yikes.
Tomorrow, the first part of "You" season 4 will debut on Netflix, with five new episodes (the perfect amount for an after-work binge). But if a 24-hour wait is too much to bear, then Tudum has you covered. The Netflix companion site has released a sneak peak at the upcoming season, making the first six minutes of the season available to watch online.
I'm not gonna lie, the bulk of these opening moments are spent recapping the past few seasons of "You." And fair enough, Joe Goldberg has buried may bodies in his time so there's a lot to keep in mind as he enters this newest chapter in life. But that being said, Joe's preference would be for us to forget his past entirely — because this year, he's turning over a new leaf! Yes, really. The obsessive serial killing psychopath has changed. Fresh off his Madre Linda murder spree, Joe is beginning anew in Europe, and apparently, becoming a college professor is a big part of his journey.
Joe is out for redemption
The opening scene of "You" season 4 sees Joe leading a class discussion on the subject of redemption. If that feels a little too convenient, just remember that this is Joe we're talking about, a man with such a warped perspective on the world that he often thinks of himself as the hero of this show. So of course he'd jump at the chance to trick his students into arguing that redemption is possible.
Luckily, there's at least one student in the room who sees through his flimsy logic. "It's not redemption if it's done for selfish reasons," argues Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman). Joe, aka Professor Moore, later ends the class by assigning everyone to read "The Tell-Tale Heart," the Edgar Allan Poe story about a man who commits murder and is psychologically tortured by guilt. No need to read too deeply into that choice, though.
These Freudian slips aside, Joe seems to make a pretty solid professor. Even Nadia, his most argumentative undergrad, seems to be a fan. "He's genuinely good at it and it's a pleasure for him to do it," showrunner Sera Gamble told Tudum of Joe's new gig. "I can say this without spoiling too much: Even when his life is completely falling apart, he still does enjoy teaching class."
Forget Poe, it's time to read some Agatha Christie
But Joe's dark academia detour is just one small fragment of the exciting 10 episodes that lay ahead. "You" season 4 also sees Joe caught in the middle of a murder mystery, trying to uncover a serial killer who is picking off members of his newfound European friend group. The best part? Any one of his friends could be the one committing the murders. Which means it might be time for Joe to put the Poe aside and brush up on his Agatha Christie: the resident murderer of "You" is officially trapped in a whodunit. Sera Gamble explained:
"It's fun to put someone who knows literary tropes into one of the tropiest stories possible, and it fits nicely with the idea that he's genuinely going to be different now. He's done murdering, he's learned from his mistakes, and he's going to do what it takes to right the karmic scales. That doesn't just mean grow a beard and teach about American literature, it also means maybe that you have to try to protect the very people [whose fate] previously would've had you at least look the other way, if not actively participate in what was going on with them."
"You" Season 4, Part 1, hits Netflix tomorrow on February 9, 2023. Part 2 arrives a month later on March 9.