You Can Watch The First Six Minutes Of You Season 4 Right Now

Hello, You. Have you missed your yearly dose of snarky internal monologuing and the occasional, accidental, definitely-not-on-purpose murders? If the answer is yes, then you'll be pleasantly surprised to learn that class is back in session, and literature professor Jonathan Moore is in charge. And when I say Jonathan Moore, I'm obviously referring to Penn Badgley's serial killer, Joe Goldberg. Yes, the professional stalker and former bookstore owner has a new gig: molding the minds of England's next generation. Yikes.

Tomorrow, the first part of "You" season 4 will debut on Netflix, with five new episodes (the perfect amount for an after-work binge). But if a 24-hour wait is too much to bear, then Tudum has you covered. The Netflix companion site has released a sneak peak at the upcoming season, making the first six minutes of the season available to watch online.

I'm not gonna lie, the bulk of these opening moments are spent recapping the past few seasons of "You." And fair enough, Joe Goldberg has buried may bodies in his time so there's a lot to keep in mind as he enters this newest chapter in life. But that being said, Joe's preference would be for us to forget his past entirely — because this year, he's turning over a new leaf! Yes, really. The obsessive serial killing psychopath has changed. Fresh off his Madre Linda murder spree, Joe is beginning anew in Europe, and apparently, becoming a college professor is a big part of his journey.