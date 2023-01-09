You Season 4 Part 1 Trailer: Joe Takes A Dark Academia Detour

Get out your nondescript baseball hats, folks, "You" is coming back. One of the most bonkers shows on Netflix is returning this February, and the first trailer has just dropped for season 4. In typical "You" fashion, it's a mix of thrills and extremely deadpan comedy, as serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) moves to London and tries to simply be normal while playing the role of hot university professor. However, in a twist of fate that actually feels fresh, it turns out academia is full of psychopaths, and he gets caught in the middle of a serial killer investigation that's not actually about him, but instead focuses on his upper-class, sadistic-looking work friends.

While fan favorite character Love (Victoria Pedretti) seems to be a ghost of Joe's past, he's still in the midst of some stalker-y situations nonetheless. The new trailer features the return of Tati Gabrielle, who plays Marienne, plus a potential new target in the form of Charotte Ritchie of "Feel Good" and "Call the Midwife." Ritchie's character seems to have been struck down by the illness that so many "You" characters before her have had: a chronic inability to close her own blinds. "Why does the universe keep doing this to me?" Joe groans in voiceover. That's just the life of a put-upon serial killer who feels tortured by the fact that he apparently keeps running into extra-killable people.