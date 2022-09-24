You Season 4 Teaser & Premiere Date Announcement: New Look, Same Serial Killer

When will the women of the world finally be free from Joe Goldberg's reign of terror? Though we have more than enough evidence to officially declare the man a psychopath, Netflix is delving back into the psyche of Penn Badgley's Joe, the lovestruck serial killer at the center of their addictively binge-able series, "You."

Based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes, the series follows bookish nutjob Joe as he stalks his way into the hearts of unassuming women who more often than not, end up dead. He might be a romantic at heart but Joe is first and foremost a killer, who will go to any lengths necessary "in the name of love."

When the third season of "You" came to a close, it opened the door for another new chapter in Joe's life. He kicked it off by killing his perfect match, the equally murderous Love (Victoria Pedretti), giving away their infant son Henry (for the best), and setting out to stalk the newest "true" love of his life in Paris. All things considered, it's not unlike the start of any other season of the show: Joe is in a brand new place with his sights set on a new woman. Except that this time, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) has been warned about what Joe is capable of.

In the lead-up to the fourth season, we've heard plenty of whispers that Joe's journey will take him down a fascinating new path so it's a thrill to finally get a glimpse at what lies ahead. Yesterday, Netflix surprised us with a motion-poster of Joe in a beard and his finest suit, pouring a teacup of blood.

We're simply overflowing with news on YOU S4. Till tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lDEnJblScS — YOU (@YouNetflix) September 23, 2022

And that's just the tip of the bloody iceberg! Today, as part of the global fan event Tudum, Netflix has released a teaser for the upcoming season of "You," and revealed that it will be split into two parts, launching in February and March 2023.