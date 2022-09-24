You Season 4 Teaser & Premiere Date Announcement: New Look, Same Serial Killer
When will the women of the world finally be free from Joe Goldberg's reign of terror? Though we have more than enough evidence to officially declare the man a psychopath, Netflix is delving back into the psyche of Penn Badgley's Joe, the lovestruck serial killer at the center of their addictively binge-able series, "You."
Based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes, the series follows bookish nutjob Joe as he stalks his way into the hearts of unassuming women who more often than not, end up dead. He might be a romantic at heart but Joe is first and foremost a killer, who will go to any lengths necessary "in the name of love."
When the third season of "You" came to a close, it opened the door for another new chapter in Joe's life. He kicked it off by killing his perfect match, the equally murderous Love (Victoria Pedretti), giving away their infant son Henry (for the best), and setting out to stalk the newest "true" love of his life in Paris. All things considered, it's not unlike the start of any other season of the show: Joe is in a brand new place with his sights set on a new woman. Except that this time, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) has been warned about what Joe is capable of.
In the lead-up to the fourth season, we've heard plenty of whispers that Joe's journey will take him down a fascinating new path so it's a thrill to finally get a glimpse at what lies ahead. Yesterday, Netflix surprised us with a motion-poster of Joe in a beard and his finest suit, pouring a teacup of blood.
We're simply overflowing with news on YOU S4. Till tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lDEnJblScS
— YOU (@YouNetflix) September 23, 2022
And that's just the tip of the bloody iceberg! Today, as part of the global fan event Tudum, Netflix has released a teaser for the upcoming season of "You," and revealed that it will be split into two parts, launching in February and March 2023.
Check out the You season 4 teaser
After mastering New York, loathing Los Angeles, and burning down Madre Linda, Joe Goldberg has decided on a change of pace. Or better yet, a change of accents! Someone warn all the women of London because the chaotic serial killer is scoping out the literary scene abroad, where he will no doubt find another unlucky woman to latch onto.
In season 4 of "You," Badgley will be joined by an entirely new cast that includes Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, the daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother who has worked hard to establish herself as an art gallery director. The season sees Joe befriending Kate's boyfriend Malcolm (Stephen Hagan), who invites the American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world. From the sound of her character, Kate might be one of Joe's biggest obstacles yet. If she ends up the newest object of his desire, then he certainly has his work cut out because per the Netflix description, "Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems."
Another potential nemesis for Joe comes in the form of "The White Lotus" star Lukas Gage who plays fellow American ex-pat Adam, a wealthy trust-fund kid with a serious drug problem. He happens to be dating Kate's best friend, Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), a sweet and trusting socialite whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Together, they make up a lot of Joe's least favorite things: wealth, corruption, social media, and people who see right through him.
"You" Season 4 Part 1 launches Feb 10, 2023, followed by Part 2 on March 10. Only on Netflix.