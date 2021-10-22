You Season 4 Will Be 'Quite Different,' According To Star Penn Badgley

You'll have to experience the third season of "You" to understand how impossible Joe's happiness truly is. His relationship with his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) has the potential to last forever. Do they both have a bad habit of committing murder? Yes. But were they both initially enamored by the other? Yes! Who else could love a serial killer but another serial killer? If Joe can't make a psychotic relationship work, then what chance does he have with a normal, sane woman?! This is where the fourth season has the potential to be much more interesting. Badgley added:

"The next season could be quite different. It really could be quite different... I think it might be more about Joe's relationship with himself. Because this isn't really a show about a murderer, this is a show about ... I think it's taking the mistakes that we make in relationships to the extreme for the sake of a good story. Like, we really need to lay down our swords and stop being competitive in relationships, but that's very hard to do."

Death would be an easy way out for Joe. Though it would be poetic to see him killed by his latest beloved, would it be the proper punishment? As Badgley alluded, would it be fair to her? In which case, where else could Joe's story lead? Badgley hints that understanding the character will be a key part of finding this ending but for viewers, how much more is there to unpack? Prior season of "You" have brought us closer to understanding Joe's childhood and upbringing. Flashbacks have given us a peek at the serial killer's first murder and insight into the abandonment issues that continue to plague him through adulthood. And thanks to his inner monologue, Joe's thoughts has been laid bare each episode. We've known Joe's problem for years (i.e. he's crazy), but maybe season 4 is where he finally comes to the same conclusion.