You Season 4 Casts Charlotte Ritchie As Joe's New Nemesis

Charlotte Ritchie has landed the role of the new female lead in season 4 of Netflix's "You." The series, based on the "You" series of books by Caroline Kepnes, dropped its third season on Netflix in mid-October 2021. Shortly thereafter, we heard from the show's star, Penn Badgely, that season 4 "could be quite different."

In "You," Badgely plays Joe Goldberg, a serial killer who does it all for love (or so he believes). His life is a revolving door of women, whom he has a tendency to stalk and pursue in relationships and season-long arcs until something goes terribly wrong. Badgely has said that season 4 of "You" might be "more about Joe's relationship with himself," but the casting of Ritchie shows that there's still room for a new central woman in the show this season.

Ritchie is known for her roles in Netflix's "Feel Good," the CW's "Dead Pixels," and the BBC's "Ghosts" and "Call the Midwife." The description of her character, Kate, in "You" (by way of Deadline) is as follows: