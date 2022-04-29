Here's How You Can Watch Robert Eggers' Early Short Short Film Adapting Poe's The Tell-Tale Heart

The reason why Poe's short story is so interesting to analyze is the way in which many details are deliberately omitted: we do not know what the narrator does, or what his relationship exactly is with the old man in question. Eggers offers his own interpretation, wherein the narrator (played to perfection by Carrington Vilmont) is a servant to the old man (voiced by Richard Easton), who is deathly pale and frail, requiring the narrator to take care of him around-the-clock.

Given how the old man offers no direct threat to the narrator — except for his eye, which visibly makes the narrator feel increasingly erratic — the nature of the crime feels more pointedly unjustified, and Eggers unfolds the tale with great skill. Interestingly, the old man is not played by an actor at all but is a prosthetic doll puppeteered to mimic micro-movements, which adds to the already strange, eerie atmosphere of the short.

Eggers spoke to IndieWire about his thoughts on the Poe short, which he is fairly "proud of," despite considering it "uneven:"

"I am pleased to share 'The Tell-Tale Heart.' It is an uneven film, but my first film that I was proud of making. It is also my first collaboration with my DP Jarin Blaschke and editor Lousie Ford, and we have worked together ever since, so it is an important film for all three of us. It is also my first collaboration with sound designer Damian Volpe...I am also particularly proud of the performance by Carrington Vilmont. I hope that audiences take note of him."

Check out the official synopsis for Eggers' short:

"Within the chambers of a desolate house, a solitary servant tends to his invalid master. Tangibly detailed period design and hauntingly lifelike puppetry unearth the dreamworld of Poe."

Eggers' "The Tell-Tale Heart" can be watched exclusively on IndieWire — you can view it here.