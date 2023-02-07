Superhero Bits: No Way Home Was Pirated A Ton, Legends Of Tomorrow Return (On The Flash) & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" was pirated a whole bunch.
A new synopsis for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
The final season of "The Umbrella Academy" begins filming.
"The Flash" season 9 will feature the "Legends of Tomorrow."
All that and more!
Marvel Snap heads into the Quantum Realm
The wildly popular mobile game "Marvel Snap" has unleashed its latest chapter with "Into the Quantum Realm." Not surprisingly, this new update for the game comes just as "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is getting ready to make its way to theaters. In any case, the trailer above gives players an idea of what to expect from the update, including lots of M.O.D.O.K. shenanigans. Check it out for yourself above and, if you don't have it already, you can download the game for free on an Android or Apple mobile device of your choosing.
The Umbrella Academy season 4 has officially kicked off filming
It's all been leading to this. The final season of The Umbrella Academy is now in production! @UmbrellaAcad @netflix pic.twitter.com/CSkrctRH48— Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) February 6, 2023
The folks at Dark Horse Comics have revealed that production on "The Umbrella Academy" season 4 is now underway. The fourth season of the Netflix series, adapted from the beloved comic book of the same name, will be its last. The good news there is that the creators will get to bring the series to a proper conclusion, rather than get canceled with little to no warning. No cliffhangers here. No word yet on a release date, but expect to see it later this year or in early 2024.
A new synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has surfaced
Disney has unveiled a new synopsis for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (per The Direct). While director James Gunn and Marvel Studios are clearly keeping many of the film's secrets at bay, this latest logline does tease some of what we can expect from the conclusion of the trilogy, promising a Rocket-centric story. The synopsis reads as follows:
In Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
Look for the movie in theaters on May 5, 2023.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just set a record for Disney+
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" made its way to Disney+ last week, and it was met with feverish demand from subscribers. According to a press release from Marvel, director Ryan Coogler's sequel was the most-watched Marvel movie premiere on the streaming service globally to date. While specific figures were not released, it was revealed that this record was based on hours streamed in its first five days. This bodes well for those who are interested in seeing "Black Panther 3" in the coming years.
Rejoice! The Legends of Tomorrow will return in The Flash season 9
Sadly, "Legends of Tomorrow" had its run cut a little short on The CW, meaning that fans didn't have the chance to see the show conclude properly. Luckily though, the Arrowverse will provide at least some closure in "The Flash" season 9. In an interview with Nerds of Color, showrunner Eric Wallace confirmed that "all" the Legends are going to "appear in an episode" in the show's final season, which kicks off this week. However, before the episode order was cut, Wallace had larger plans in store:
"There was originally when I had hoped that we'd had 20 episodes, but my original concept was to have at least one — if not a two parter — that wrapped up 'Legends of Tomorrow.' And you know, there will be a little crossover we get them back, we get them out of time jail, all these good things, Booster Gold, etc, etc. When we found out we only have 13 episodes, that was no longer possible. We barely have enough time to wrap up things with Barry and Iris' upcoming family let alone who is Danielle Panabaker playing now, so there wasn't enough time. So unfortunately, we're not going to be able to wrap up the 'Legends' storyline which I know is very disappointing to the fans. It's disappointing to me. But we just don't have the bandwidth."
But hey, at least the Legends will be back in some capacity. "The Flash" season 9 kicks off tomorrow on The CW.
Highlights from the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania red carpet
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" held its world premiere last night ahead of its release in theaters next week. While we still have to wait for full reviews to drop, we did get some admittedly mixed initial reactions to the film, which you can check out here. Additionally, Marvel put together a little video that strings together some highlights from the red carpets, with stars from both in front of and behind the camera getting in on the action, including Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. The film is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.
Spider-Man: No Way Home was, by far, the most pirated movie of 2022
According to a report from Variety, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was far and away the most pirated movie of 2022. While Sony and Marvel's massive hit blockbuster became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, taking in more than $1.9 billion during its record-breaking theatrical run that began at the end of 2021, it also represented a 21% share of piracy demand. Also on the list were "The Batman" (13%), "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (10%), "Thor: Love and Thunder" (9%), and "Black Adam" (9%). In the case of "No Way Home," it's unlikely the studio felt any impact. In the case of something like "Black Adam," on the other hand, piracy can really, really hurt when the movie fails to get anywhere near breaking even at the box office. But, by and large, the data shows that the most popular movies are also the most pirated ones, as is so often the case.
Marvel Legends Quantumania line from Hasbro
Lastly, the folks at Hasbro have revealed a new line of figures inspired by "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The line, naturally, includes the likes of Ant-Man, Kang the Conqueror, Wasp, and the Build-A-Figure Cassie Lang. But it also includes some more comic-inspired figures from elsewhere in the Marvel multiverse such as Ultron, Future Ant-Man, Marvel's Crossfire, and Marvel's Egghead. The figures will be available for pre-order beginning tomorrow at 1 pm ET. Those interested can check out the pics above, and head on over to HasbroPulse.com tomorrow for those pre-orders.