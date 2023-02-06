Severance Star Dichen Lachman Heads To The Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

The world of "Planet of the Apes" continues to grow, and the latest film has just cast Dichen Lachman in an undisclosed role, per The Hollywood Reporter. These days Lachman is most recognizable for her turn as the mysterious corporate counselor Ms. Casey on the excellent Apple TV+ series "Severance," but she's been a stand-out in sci-fi projects in particular for years now, with memorable turns in "The 100," "Dollhouse," "Altered Carbon," and more. She also appeared in last year's blockbuster "Jurassic World Dominion."

While Lachman's part in the story is still under wraps, THR's report also includes some plot details for "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," and the story frankly sounds pretty wild. The follow-up to 2017's "War For The Planet of the Apes" will take place years after the third film in the new franchise and bring viewers to a version of the world that sounds more similar to the one portrayed in both Franklin Schaffner's classic film and Tim Burton's less-beloved update. After Caesar died leading the apes to an oasis at the end of the most recent "Apes" film, several new ape colonies began to flourish while humans, once the dominant species, live a meager existence.