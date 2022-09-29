Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Reveals Concept Art And Cast, Arrives In 2024

It's been in development for some time now but we finally have some concrete details regarding the next "Planet of the Apes" movie, which is happening under Disney's watch thanks to the merger with Fox back in 2019. The studio has officially announced the cast for the next entry in the legendary sci-fi franchise, as well as a title, the production start, release window, and even a bit of concept art! Let's dive into the goods.

The movie is officially titled "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" and, as previously reported, will be directed by Wes Ball ("The Maze Runner"), with production set to get underway next month. Joining the previously announced Owen Teague ("It") on screen will be Freya Allen ("The Witcher"), and Peter Macon ("The Orville"). As for what we can expect from the story? Things are a bit vague right now, but 20th Century Studios did release a logline of sorts, which states, "This film starts an all-new chapter in the 'Planet of the Apes' saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017's 'War for the Planet of the Apes.'" So it seems this will be sticking with the continuity of the most recent trilogy, which is, in itself, telling.

Josh Friedman ("War of the Worlds") penned the screenplay alongside Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver ("Rise of the Planet of the Apes"), and Patrick Aison ("Prey"). Joe Hartwick Jr, Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are on board as producers. Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping are serving as executive producers.