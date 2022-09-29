Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Reveals Concept Art And Cast, Arrives In 2024
It's been in development for some time now but we finally have some concrete details regarding the next "Planet of the Apes" movie, which is happening under Disney's watch thanks to the merger with Fox back in 2019. The studio has officially announced the cast for the next entry in the legendary sci-fi franchise, as well as a title, the production start, release window, and even a bit of concept art! Let's dive into the goods.
The movie is officially titled "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" and, as previously reported, will be directed by Wes Ball ("The Maze Runner"), with production set to get underway next month. Joining the previously announced Owen Teague ("It") on screen will be Freya Allen ("The Witcher"), and Peter Macon ("The Orville"). As for what we can expect from the story? Things are a bit vague right now, but 20th Century Studios did release a logline of sorts, which states, "This film starts an all-new chapter in the 'Planet of the Apes' saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017's 'War for the Planet of the Apes.'" So it seems this will be sticking with the continuity of the most recent trilogy, which is, in itself, telling.
Josh Friedman ("War of the Worlds") penned the screenplay alongside Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver ("Rise of the Planet of the Apes"), and Patrick Aison ("Prey"). Joe Hartwick Jr, Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are on board as producers. Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping are serving as executive producers.
Let's take a closer look at the concept art
Luckily, the fine filmmakers bringing the continuation of this consistently excellent franchise (save for Tim Burton's remake) also offered up a little taste of what to expect. We have a new piece of concept art for the film which is, quite frankly, incredible to look at and warrants much discussion, in my humble opinion. Let's take a gander.
So yeah, a lot going on there. The world of the apes looks downright prosperous. Our ape friend on the horse there also seems to be palling around with a large bird, which is cool. Also of note, the title treatment looks very much like the classic films from the '60s and '70s. Are we getting more of a throwback vibe with this new entry? Whatever the case, that is an encouraging first look at what Ball has in mind.
Steve Asbell, President of 20th Century Studios, had this to say about it:
"'Planet of the Apes' is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio's legacy. With 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' we are privileged to continue the series' tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can't wait to share Wes' extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024."
"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is set to arrive sometime in 2024.