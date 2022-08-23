New Planet Of The Apes Installment Finds Andy Serkis' Successor In The Stand's Owen Teague

If you've been wondering what has been up with that Wes Ball "Planet of the Apes" movie that's been whispered about for over three years now, it looks like we have some movement on that front. The Fox/Disney merger is a likely suspect in the delay of a new run of "Apes" movies, but Deadline has the scoop that Ball and the studio have found their new lead ape in a young actor named Owen Teague.

Teague is probably best known for his roles in a pair of Stephen King adaptations. He had a small part in the "It" films as Patrick Hockstetter, one of Henry Bowers' gang that bullies the poor members of The Losers Club and has a penchant for turning an aerosol can into a flamethrower. He falls victim to Pennywise pretty early on in that first film, so his real stand-out is playing the very troubled Harold Lauder in "The Stand." There's lots to criticize about the Josh Boone adaptation, but casting Teague as Lauder isn't one of that series' failings.

He's an intense young man that can play both sympathetic and creepy as all hell, so it's not very surprising that he killed his audition to play the new primate lead of whatever this next series of "Planet of the Apes" films is going to be.